Ramanagara Police arrest 2 for sexually abusing minors, uploading video

Ramanagara: Two men have been arrested by the Ramanagara CEN police in Bengaluru South district for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls and uploading videos of the assaults online.

The accused, Kiran Kumar and Aditya of Kaggalipura, were taken into custody after the CID received an alert via the NCRP portal’s Tipline about Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) circulating on the internet. Police have seized mobile phones used in the crime.

As per the investigation, Kiran Kumar is a shepherd from Yammanagatti in Chitradurga district who had come to Kaggalipura to graze his flock of 50 sheep. Aditya, his cousin, worked as a swimming pool cleaner at a resort along Kanakapura Road.

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Police said Kiran Kumar befriended the victims’ families while grazing sheep in the area. Gaining their trust, the two accused allegedly lured two girls, aged 13 and 15, to isolated locations and sexually exploited them. The assaults were filmed on a mobile phone.

The videos stored on the device were later auto-uploaded to Google, after which they began circulating online. The NCRP portal detected the content and flagged it to authorities. On reviewing the footage, investigators traced it to the Kaggalipura locality.

After contacting the survivors’ families and verifying details, police tracked down and arrested both men, who were still in the area.

Cyber Command officials from the DGP’s office noted that this is one of the few rare cases where the accused created and uploaded CSAM themselves. “Typically, arrests are made for downloading or storing such material sourced from the internet. Here, the accused produced the abusive content,” police said.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the IT Act. The accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Police are probing whether more children were targeted. Authorities have appealed to citizens to report any CSAM they come across directly to the NCRP portal.

The survivors are receiving support and counseling as per POCSO guidelines.