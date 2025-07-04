Ramayana actor Ravi Dubey’s net worth and salary as of 2025

Mumbai: The grand first look of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was released on July 3, 2025, and it instantly created buzz. With stunning VFX and a powerful ensemble cast, this mythological saga is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Indian films ever.

While Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol play key roles, it’s Ravi Dubey as Laxman that has everyone talking.

From TV Star to Crorepati

Ravi Dubey is no stranger to the spotlight. Known for TV hits like Jamai Raja and Saas Bina Sasural, he has worked hard to build a successful career. But beyond acting, Ravi is also a smart entrepreneur. Along with his wife Sargun Mehta, he co-founded Dreamiyata Entertainment, a production house behind hit TV shows, web series, and music videos.

Ravi Dubey’s Net Worth 2025

Their success isn’t just creative — it’s financial too. The couple reportedly has a combined net worth of Rs. 150 crore! They also own luxurious bungalows in Mumbai and Punjab, and earn through multiple income streams like brand endorsements, ad campaigns, and OTT content.

Ravi Dubey has reportedly received a salary between Rs. 2 to Rs. 4 crore from the producers for doing this movie — adding another feather to his already impressive cap.

Playing Lord Laxman in Ramayana is a turning point in Ravi’s career. Calling it the “greatest honour” of his life, he thanked fans for their support and shared how proud he feels to be part of this legendary story.

What’s Next?

With Ramayana Part 1 releasing on Diwali 2026, fans are eager to see Ravi Dubey shine on the big screen. From TV to films, from modeling to business — Ravi’s journey is nothing short of inspiring!