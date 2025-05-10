Hyderabad: Sai Pallavi, one of the most loved and acclaimed actresses in South Indian cinema, is all set to make her much-awaited Bollywood debut. Known for her powerful performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, the actress will soon be seen in the epic drama Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has another Hindi film lined up titled Ek Din, alongside Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan.

While Sai Pallavi has won hearts with her acting skills, not many know she has also quietly built a strong financial empire over the years. In this article, let’s have a look at her net worth, earnings and more.

Sai Pallavi’s net worth 2025

According to multiple reports, Sai Pallavi’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be between Rs 45 to Rs 50 crore. Most of her income comes from her successful run in South Indian films, along with a few carefully selected brand endorsements.

Despite receiving numerous lucrative offers, Sai Pallavi is known for staying true to her values. She has famously turned down several endorsement deals, especially from skincare and fairness cream brands that don’t align with her belief in natural beauty. She once rejected a Rs 2 crore deal from a fairness brand, making headlines for her principled stand.

Sai Pallavi’s remuneration per movie

When it comes to films, Sai Pallavi used to charges between Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 crore per project. However, for her role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, she has reportedly raised her fee to Rs 6 crore, given the large-scale nature of the film and its high-profile cast, including Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. For Thandel with Naga Chaitanya, she reportedly earned Rs 5 crore.

Properties, cars and more

Sai Pallavi also owns a few luxury assets. Her car collection includes an Audi Q3 and a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X. She resides in a beautiful house in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where she often spends time with her family. Despite her stardom, she remains grounded and connected to her roots.

With Ramayana slated for a grand Diwali 2026 release and Ek Din expected to hit theatres sometime this year, Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood journey is all set to begin and fans across the country are eagerly waiting.