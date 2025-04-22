Ramdev’s ‘sharbat jihad’ remark shocks court’s conscience: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday observed that Yoga guru Ramdev’s purported remark of “sharbat jihad” on Hamdard’s Rooh Afza shook its conscience and was indefensible.

Justice Amit Bansal, who was hearing a plea by Hamdard National Foundation India against Ramdev’s Patanjali Foods Ltd, said, “It shocks the conscience of the court. It is indefensible. You (counsel for Ramdev,) instructions from your client otherwise there will be a strong order”.

The counsel for Hamdard apprised the court that recently, while promoting Patanjali’s gulab sharbat, Ramdev claimed that the money earned from Hamdard’s Rooh Afza was used to build madrasas and mosques.

Yoga guru Ramdev has sparked fresh controversy with a viral video in which he uses the term “sharbat jihad” while promoting Patanjali’s rose sharbat.



In the video, he claims that a company selling sharbat—reportedly referring to Hamdard's Rooh Afza—is using its profits to fund…

Later, Ramdev defended his remark and said that he did not name any brand or community.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Hamdard, said the case goes beyond disparagement and it was a case of creating “communal divide”.

“This amounts to hate speech. He says it is a sharbat jihad. He should carry on his business. Why is he troubling us?” the senior lawyer said.

As the counsel who had to argue the case for Ramdev was not available, the court would take up the matter again after some time.