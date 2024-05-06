Ramdroh, Rashtradhroh part of Congress, INDIA bloc: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties on Monday, May 6, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that ‘Ramdroh’ and ‘Rashtradhroh’ (anti-national) are part of Congress and the INDIA bloc.

Referring to the humiliation of Congress leader from Chhattisgarh, Radhika Khera, by the party members for visiting Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath said: “The incident shows that ‘Ramdroh’ is there in the DNA of Congress, SP, and the INDIA bloc, and whoever is ‘Ramdrohi’ is ‘Rashtradrohi’ as well. Chhattisgarh belongs to Lord Ram and any Ram devotee can belong to any party. “

He said that the INDIA bloc members have always disrespected Lord Ram and his devotees.

“They make every effort to make the majority community feel insulted. Whether it is Congress, SP, National Conference, or DMK, the conduct of all these parties is condemnable. And it is this ‘Ramdrohi’ conduct of these parties that is throwing them into the abyss,” the Chief Minister told media persons.

He said that the Congress has never missed an opportunity to demean India in the eyes of the world, nor has it hesitated to disparage the Hindu religion.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged people to consider the ‘Ramdrohi’ behaviour as ‘Rashtravirodhi’ (anti-national), regardless of one’s affection shown to them in the interest of the nation.

He said that the public is vigilant and will make their own informed decisions.

Emphasising that the greater the ‘Ram Bhakt’, guarantees the greater ‘Rashtra Bhakt’ (patriot), Yogi Adityanath described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the epitome of ‘Ram Bhakt’ and ‘Rashtra Bhakt’.

“After a 500-year wait, the long-cherished dream of Ayodhya has finally come alive with Ram Lalla once again gracing the city. This transformation of Ayodhya was made possible under Modi’s leadership and guidance. Today, the new Ayodhya unveils a fresh chapter before us,” he added.