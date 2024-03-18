Rameswaram fishermen union in TN protest arrest of 21 fisherfolks by SL

Chennai: A fishermen’s association of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu staged a protest on Sunday against the arrest of 21 fellow fisherfolks by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The association leaders and fishermen’s families had also blocked the road in Rameswaram against the arrest.

Also Read Sri Lankan fishermen protest against Indian counterparts for poaching

Association leader A.R. Devadass told IANS that the fishermen in the area feel helpless due to the continuous arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy, adding that the Central government should take the matter “seriously”.

He said with the arrest of these 21 fishermen and holding back 2 boats, the Sri Lankan Navy has seized a total of 18 Indian boats and arrested 146 Indian fishermen since the beginning of 2024.

Twenty-one fishermen hailing from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Sunday over alleged violation of the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL).

They were taken to Kankesanthurai Harbour in Sri Lanka for further investigation.