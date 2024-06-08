Ramoji Film City head, media tycoon Ramoji Rao dies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The head of Ramoji Film City and ETV network, Ramoji Rao, also known as Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, passed away while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad at the age of 87.

The media baron and film producer was reportedly moved to a private hospital in Nankramguda from his residence in Ramoji Film City after his health deteriorated on Friday afternoon, June 7.

He headed the production company Ushakiran Movies and won several National Awards and Filmfares.

He was also the chairman of Dolphin Group of Hotels.

Last rites

The Telangana government has decided to perform the last rites on the mortal remains of Ramoji Rao.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is in New Delhi to attend the CWC meeting, directed the state chief secretary.

The Chief Minister issued orders through the chief secretary to the Rangareddy collector and Rachakonda commissioner to supervise the arrangements for the conduct of last rites with state honours.