Telangana govt releases holiday calendar for 2024

Hyderabad: After a long summer break for schools and colleges in Telangana, the government has given a welcome update about holidays as the institutions are set to reopen on June 12, 2024.

All public and private sectors will observe a holiday on Monday, June 17, in honour of Eid-al-Azha or Bakri Eid. This Muslim holiday is celebrated every year on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Moreover, the government has also declared a holiday on June 25th for Eid-e-Gadir.

Telangana holiday calendar for 2024