Telangana govt releases holiday calendar for 2024

Hyderabad: After a long summer break for schools and colleges in Telangana, the government has given a welcome update about holidays as the institutions are set to reopen on June 12, 2024.
All public and private sectors will observe a holiday on Monday, June 17, in honour of Eid-al-Azha or Bakri Eid. This Muslim holiday is celebrated every year on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
Moreover, the government has also declared a holiday on June 25th for Eid-e-Gadir.
Telangana holiday calendar for 2024
- June 17th (Monday): Bakrid
- June 25th (Tuesday): Eid-e-Ghadir
- July 17th (Wednesday): Moharram
- August 15th (Thursday): Independence Day
- August 26th (Monday): Shri Krishnashtami
- September 7th (Saturday): Vinayakachavithi
- September 16th (Monday): Eid Milad Un Nabi
- October 2nd (Wednesday): Gandhi Jayanti
- October 11th (Friday): Durgashtami
- October 31st (Thursday): Diwali
- December 25th (Wednesday): Christmas