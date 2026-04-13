Ramsha Khan, Khushhal Khan’s ‘secret nikah’ photo leaked online

Islamabad: For the past few days, a wave of rumours has been circulating on social media about Pakistani actors Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan. It is being claimed that the two have tied the knot but are choosing to keep it private for now.

The speculation began after Galaxy Lollywood’s Momin Ali Munshi, known for sharing credible industry updates, hinted that “two A-listers have got married” without revealing their identities. This led many fans to connect the dots and assume he was referring to Ramsha and Khushhal.

Adding fuel to the rumours, Pakistani critic and digital creator Dr Ejaz Waris confirmed that the two actors had a very private and secret ceremony.

Now, a nikah picture of the duo has surfaced online, sparking a fresh wave of discussion among fans.

Reports also suggest that the ceremony took place at Ramsha’s residence. However, there has been no official confirmation from either actor so far.

Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan have become one of the most talked-about on-screen pairings in the Pakistani entertainment industry. The duo has shared screen space in popular projects like Duniyapur and Biryani, where their chemistry received strong appreciation from audiences.

While their professional collaborations and frequent public appearances have long sparked speculation about a real-life romance, both actors have consistently maintained a professional stance.

For now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from them.