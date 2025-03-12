Ramzan: 10 Popular Sehri spots to try in Hyderabad in 2025

Hyderabad is slowly becoming a city that never sleeps and embracing a vibrant late-night culture. So, it is safe to assume that gone are the days when sehri meant a quiet meal at home. With an array of restaurants keeping their doors open till dawn, Hyderabad’s food scene is buzzing with energy in Ramzan.

From lavish buffets to budget-friendly thalis, the city now offers countless options to satisfy everyone. Whether you are craving a traditional Hyderabadi spread or an unique twist on classic flavours, these sehri spots are redefining the way Hyderabad eats before dawn.

To make your sehri spot hunt easier, Siasat.com has curated a list of 10 places in Hyderabad that have gained popularity for their fulfilling dishes.

Best Sehri Spots in Hyderabad

1. Dine Hill

Dine Hill‘s sehri menu has options for both solo and group diners. The Sehri Thaal (Rs. 300) includes Khichdi Khatta, Kheema and Tomato Chutney. Bahubali Thaal (Rs. 3200), serving 4-5 people, has Talawa Gosht, Fried Fish, Saute Prawns, Chicken 65, Zeera Rice, Khatti Dal, and 4 Rumali Rotis. They also offer Gurda/Bheja priced at Rs. 550.

Timing- Starts at 1 am

Location- Masab Tank/ Banjara Hills

2. Kholani’s Mandi

Kholani’s Mandi has three sehri combos packed with rich flavours. The Diamond Combo (Rs. 850) includes Mutton Marag, Mutton Kheema, Chicken 65, Shahi Naan, Rumali Roti, and Tomato Chutney. The Gold Combo (Rs. 795) features Mutton Fry, Mutton Kheema, Chicken 65, Rumali Roti, Mandi Rice and Tomato Chutney. The Silver Combo (Rs. 750) offers a hearty mix of Mutton Fry, Mutton Kheema, Chicken 65, Khatti Daal, Plain Rice and Rumali Roti.

Timing- 1:30 am to 3:30 am

Location- Banjara Hills

3. Saberi’s Silver Salt

Saberi’s Silver Salt offers a sehri buffet at Rs. 499 with Khichdi, Kheema, Khatta, Boiled Egg, Papad, Ghee and Achar. For those who prefer a la carte, dishes start at Rs. 249 and features Bheja Fry, Bhaji Gurda, Mutton Sheekh with Ulta Tawa Paratha and more.

Timings– Starts at 2 am

Location- Banjara Hills

4. Mak’s Kitchen

Mak’s Kitchen is expanding this year with additional seating, making it an even better spot for sehri. Their menu features a variety of favourites starting at Rs. 250. Some of their must-try dishes are- Bheja Fry (Rs. 495), Loose Prawns (Rs. 545), Malai Fish (Rs. 575), Chicken 65 (Rs. 475), Khichdi (Rs. 280) and Mutton Kheema (Rs. 545).

Timing- Open till sehri time

Location- Mehdipatnam

5. Palm Arabiana

Palm Arabiana offers Hyderabad’s biggest sehri buffet at Rs. 786 per person and includes Hyderabad and Middle Eastern flavours. The lavish spread includes a variety of salads, starters, curries, rice and desserts. Highlights include Mutton Kheema, Murg Khorma, Tala Hua Murgh, Khichdi, Hummus, Strawberry Shuffle and Qubani ka Meetha.

Timing- 1:30 am to 5 am

Location- Shamshabad

6. Pariwar Dhaba

Pariwar Dhaba’s unlimited sehri buffet is a must-try, offering 45+ dishes. It is priced at Rs. 599 per person on weekdays and Rs. 699 per person on weekends. The spread includes favourites like Apollo Fish, Dum ka Mutton, Shaadi Red Chicken, Apollo Fish, Chicken 65, Gurde, Kaleji, Khichdi, Kheema and Khatta.

Timing- 1 am to 4 am

Location- Aramghar

7. Hotel Nayaab

Hotel Nayaab’s sehri menu is a meat lover’s delight, featuring rich dishes like Nalli Nihari, Paya, Gurda, Kaleji, Creamy Chicken and Achari Mutton. Other highlights include Shahi Mutton, Daalcha, Bheja Fry, Dum ka Kheema and Talawa Ghosht, perfect for a fulfilling meal.

Timing- 1 am to Fajr

Location- Chatta Bazar

8. Kebabzadeh

Kebabzadeh keeps it simple yet satisfying with their Sehri Combo featuring Khichdi, Khatta and Kheema at just Rs. 240- a classic and comforting choice for sehri.

Timing- Till 4 am

Location- Tolichowki

9. Capital Multi Cuisine Restaurant

Capital is offering hearty sehri thalis that are perfect for 2-3 people. One of the thalis include Gulbarga style mutton Tahari priced at Rs. 320. Other options feature Khichdi, Kheema, Khatta, Zeera Rice, Chicken 65, Khatti Dal, Mutton Shikampur, Talawa Gosht, Tomato Chutney and Rumali Roti.

Timing- 1 am to 4:30 am

Location- Hyderguda

10. Peshawar

Peshawar has curated a Special Sehri Menu which features a variety of traditional dishes, including meaty options like Katakat, Bheja Fry, Kadai Chicken, Chapli Kabab and Kheema Methi. For those who prefer a lighter meal, they also offer rice, dalcha, mutton tahari, Khichdi, Kheema and Khatta. Prices start at Rs. 150.