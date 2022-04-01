Ramzan 2022: First Taraweeh prayers performed at Ka’batullah, Prophet’s Mosque

Ecstatic worshippers in the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukkarramah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah Al-Munawarrah and all the mosques in the Kingdom lined up shoulder-to-shoulder to perform the Taraweeh prayers at full capacity

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 2nd April 2022 2:26 am IST
Worshippers at Makkah's Grand Mosque on first night of Ramzan 1443-2022. Photo: SPA

Riyadh: The worshippers on Friday night performed first Taraweeh prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on the first night of the holy month of Ramzan 1443-2022.

The moon sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia announced on Friday that the first fast of the month of Ramzan will be on Saturday, April 2, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The General Presidency of Haramain has announced that Taraweeh prayers in Haramain will remain at ten rakat instead of 20 rak’ahs following two Ramzans of reduced rakats to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ecstatic worshippers in the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukkarramah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah Al-Munawarrah and all the mosques in the Kingdom lined up shoulder-to-shoulder to perform the Taraweeh prayers at full capacity.

Here's a look

The first Taraweeh prayers in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, led by Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al Juhany and Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais. Photo: SPA
Worshippers in Makkah Al-Mukarramah pray shoulder-to-shoulder. Photo: SPA
The first Taraweeh prayers in Madinah Al-Munawarrah, led by Sheikh Ahmed Talib Hameed and Sheikh Salah Al Budayr. Photo: SPA
Photo: SPA

About Taraweeh prayers

During the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims perform a prayer called Taraweeh after the last daily night prayer— Isha.

Taraweeh prayer is one of the specialties of Ramzan nights; for the entire month, Muslims line up at night to observe a number of optional rakats of prayers and listen to and reflect on the recitation of the Quran.

Taraweeh is prayed in sets of two rakats each, in the same way as you would pray your normal salah. The shortest is two rakats and the longest is 20 rakats. 

