Ramzan 2022: Gauahar Khan shares funny reel on Iftar [Watch]

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan knows how to keep her Instagram family entertained. She constantly posts photos and videos from her personal life on social media. As we all know that Ramzan is underway and Gauahar, like every year, is fasting this year too.

Ramadan 2022 began in India on April 3 and Muslims across the country have been celebrating the holy month by observing a fast every day, called “Roza”. During this month, the rising of the sun marks the beginning of Roza, followed by Iftaar after sunset with evening prayer.

On Tuesday, the 14 Phere actress took to her photo-sharing app to share a goofy video of ‘rozedaars’ during Iftar. In the clip, that features her sister Nigaar Khan, Gauahar can be seen sending out a message to her fans that one should break their fast only after hearing the azaan. ‘When you think it’s iftaar time, but you haven’t heard the azaan,’ can be seen written on the video.

Sharing the video, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Hahahahah welcome home @nigaarzkhan 😘❤️#ramadan2022 can u relate to this ??? Rozedaars #comment.”

Watch it out below.

The video has left everyone in splits including her husband and choreographer Zaid Darbar. Many social media users went on to comment that they just love Gauahar’s Ramzan content on Instagram.