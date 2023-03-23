Ramzan 2023: 15 new mosques open in Sharjah

This comes within the framework of the Department's preparations for the month of Ramzan.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2023 6:29 pm IST
Ramzan 2023: 15 new mosques open in Sharjah
Photo: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: Ahead of Ramzan, the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has inaugurated 15 new mosques of various sizes and architectural styles in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), local media reported.

This comes within the framework of the Department’s preparations for the month of Ramzan and to facilitate the Emirate’s residents’ access to places of worship and to perform rituals with ease.

Also Read
Ramzan 2023: Sharjah announces paid parking hours

Five more mosques will be opened before the end of the holy month of Ramzan as part of the department’s plan to open 20 new mosques in the Emirate and expand existing mosques in areas where the population has grown.

The department’s maintenance teams also conducted inspection tours to ensure the cleanliness of mosques and their needs for carpets and prayer rugs.

This year, the holy month of Ramzan begins on Thursday, March 23.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2023 6:29 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button