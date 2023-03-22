Ramzan 2023: Sharjah announces paid parking hours

Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah municipality has announced the paid parking hours during the holy month of Ramzan.

The paid parking hours will be 8 am to 12 am from Saturday to Thursday.

Parking is free on Fridays, except for areas with blue information signs. In such areas, parking is a paid service on all days of the week.

Inspection teams at the Public Parking Department will ensure that the public pays the fees and that the parking spaces are not misused.

For an hour after the Adhan (call to prayer), parking around mosques will be free.

The municipality also announced the working hours of Sharjah city parks. The parks will be open seven days a week from 4 pm to midnight. Appointments of medical centers are announced in the emirate.

On March 14, establishments in Sharjah can apply for special permits to extend working hours during the holy month of Ramzan, after announcing a reduction in working hours for the private and public sectors in the country.

During Ramzan, employees in the UAE will have shorter working hours and public sector workers will have compulsory remote work on Friday.

In addition, students at universities and public schools must also attend their classes remotely on Fridays, subject to physical exams that are scheduled for certain dates.