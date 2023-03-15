Sharjah: Businesses must obtain special permits to extend working hours in Ramzan

Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah municipality on Tuesday announced the start of issuing permits to extend working hours after midnight during the holy month of Ramzan for commercial establishments, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The municipality provides these services as part of its preparations for the holy month and to facilitate these institutions by giving them the opportunity to carry out their business activities late at night.

Restaurants, bakeries and cafeterias are exempt from this requirement as they can extend their hours after midnight without a permit.

During the holy month of Ramzan, engineering contractors are not allowed to obtain work permits after midnight.

This permits can be obtained from dedicated service channels including Sharjah municipality website.

On March 9, Sharjah municipality announced new rules for the operation and supply of food during fasting days of delicatessens.

Restaurants and food outlets are obliged to comply with the new rules and obtain the necessary permits to operate during the day in the holy month.