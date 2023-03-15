Ramzan 2023: Saudi announces working hours for govt sector employees

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Tuesday announced the Ramzan working hours for government sector employees throughout the holy month of Ramzan 2023-1444, local media reported.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) said that Ramzan working hours should not be more than five hours.

According to Arabic daily Okaz, the ministry stated that working hours during the holy month should be from 10 am to 3 pm.

However, the ministry advised that government agencies can be flexible depending on business needs.

A two-hour window is provided in which agencies can start earlier or later than the recommended start times.

The regulations set by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development state that any government agency seeking to change the 10 am to 3 pm guidelines must notify employees of expected Ramzan work hours by March 19.

This year, Ramzan is expected to begin in the UAE on March 23, but the exact date is likely to be announced on the night of March 22 by the moon-sighting committee.