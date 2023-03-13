Ramzan 2023: UAE announces working hours for private sector employees

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced working hours for private-sector employees during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said that the number of work hours would be reduced by two during the holy month.

Also Read Ramzan 2023: UAE announces working hours for federal employees

Usually, employees in the private sector work eight hours a day. This will be reduced to six hours a day during Ramzan.

In a circular issued in this regard, the ministry said, “In accordance with the requirements and nature of their work, companies may apply flexible or remote work patterns within the limits of the daily working hours during the days of Ramzan.”

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced a reduction of 2 working hours per day for all employees in the private sector in the UAE during the holy month of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/ukHWkyo19h — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) March 13, 2023

On Friday, the UAE government announced the Ramzan working hours for the employees of federal authorities.

The working hours would be from 9 am until 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and from 9 am until 12 pm on Fridays.

Also Read Ramzan 2023: Dubai announces school timings

This year, Ramzan is expected to start on March 23 in the UAE, but the exact date is likely to be announced by the moon sighting committee on the night of March 22.

Eid-Al-Fitr is expected to be on Friday, April 21, 2023. Eid holidays will be from Ramzan 29 until Shawwal 3 – based on the Islamic calendar.

The exact date of the start of Ramzan and Eid-Al-Fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.