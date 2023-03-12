Ramzan 2023: Dubai announces school timings

Abu Dhabi: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced new timings and instructions during the holy month of Ramzan for schools across Dubai.

According to a circular sent to all schools in the emirate, KHDA stated that timings for private schools in Dubai will be reduced to five hours during Ramzan.

Schools must allow a maximum of five hours of classes during Ramadan and finish before 12 noon on Friday for Friday prayers.

In addition, fasting students will be allowed to opt out of physical education (PE) classes, if requested. Moreover, homework and revisions will also be reduced so as not to burden students who are fasting during the holy month.

Ramzan is expected to start this year in the UAE on March 23, but the exact date is likely to be announced on the night of March 22 by the Moon Sighting Committee.