Ramzan 2023: Here’s easy way to make Sharbat-e-Mohabbat

Hyderabad: Muslims are excited all over the world as the holy month of Ramzan has started. During this auspicious period, people observe a fast from sunrise to sunset every day. From dates, sharbats (juices) to various fruits and local snacks, several delicious and lip-smacking food items are served to those who observe fast. When it comes to breaking the fast (Iftaar), many individuals opt for Sharbat and lemonade as they provide a natural and healthy source of energy after an extended period of fasting.

Sharbat often called the world’s first soft drink is made using sugar, various flavours, lemon, water and other spices. It is said that Sharbat is an excellent source of iron, manganese and B6 vitamins. To regulate blood pressure levels and beat the heat, Sharbat is widely served across the globe especially, during the month of Ramzan. From the narrow streets of Delhi to Hyderabad’s old city, one can find various varieties of ‘Sharbat’ sold by expert hawkers and vendors to quench the thirst for Rozedars.

Sharbat-e-Mohabbat is one such popular drink and refreshing drink that helps to cool the body down and provides much-needed energy during long fasting hours. If you want to have a sip or serve it to the Rozadares, we will tell you how it can be made in an easy way. Keep scrolling and start adding flavours.

Ingredients

Watermelon

Milk

Rooh Afza

Cardamom

Ice

Preparation

First of all, get the milk as per your need and now add Rooh Afza to the milk and mix it well. Add some cardamom to the mixture. After mixing it, add some ice cubes.

Now cut the watermelon into tiny cubes and add the Rooh Afza and milk mixture to it. As per your taste, you can garnish with edible rose petals also and serve chilled. It is very simple. Isn’t it?

So, this Ramzan, let’s spread the love by serving the ‘Sharbat-e-Mohabat’ and do mention in the comments , if you have ever before tried making this tasty soft drink at home.