Ramzan 2023: Higher rainfall expected in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The countdown to Ramzan 1444-2023 has begun, as well as predictions of how the weather will be during March.

According to Aqeel Al-Aqeel, a weather analyst at the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the rate of precipitation during Ramzan will be higher in most regions of Saudi Arabia.

Higher-than-average rains are expected in most regions of Saudi Arabia during the month of Ramzan, which is expected to start on March 22.

In his interview with Arabic TV Al Ekhbariya, Al-Aqeel said that he expects the weather at the beginning of Ramzan to be mild in the northern, eastern and central regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He told Al Ekhbariya on Tuesday that the month of Ramzan will coincide with the spring of this year, and therefore the possibility of rain will increase, and temperatures will also rise by 1 degree Celsius.

فيديو | محلل الطقس في المركز الوطني للأرصاد عقيل العقيل: أجواء رمضان المقبل ستكون معتدلة وترتفع تدريجيا في نهايته#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/MUoEVllQW1 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) February 27, 2023

Temperatures will be 1.5 degrees Celsius higher in Tabuk, Al-Jawf and Hail regions.

However, temperatures will rise towards the end of Ramzan in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and the surrounding coastal areas.

He said that NCM will issue a detailed weather report before Ramzan.

Ramzan is expected to start this year on March 23, although the exact date is likely to be announced on the night of March 22 by the country’s moon-sighting committee.