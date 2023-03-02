Saudi Arabia to mark ‘Flag Day’ on March 11 every year

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced that March 11 of every year will be celebrated as National Flag Day to honour the Kingdom’s national banner, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The decision came from an order issued by King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

On March 11, 1937, corresponding to Dhul Hijjah 27, 1355 AH, the former Saudi King Abdulaziz Al Saud agreed to adopt the flag to represent the Kingdom.

النص الكامل للأمر الملكي باعتماد يوم ( 11 مارس ) من كل عام يوماً خاصاً بالعلم باسم ( #يوم_العلم ).https://t.co/z4fGjI5w54#واس pic.twitter.com/75BiAC1KdE — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) March 1, 2023

“The value of the national flag extends throughout the history of the Saudi state, since its founding in 1139 AH – 1727 AD, which bears the Islamic declaration of faith in the middle, symbolizing the message of peace, and the religion of Islam, on which this blessed state was based,” SPA reported.

The green Saudi flag has an inscription written above the sword stating “shahada,” or declaration of the Muslim faith, reads, “There is no deity but God. Mohammed is the Messenger of God.”

On February 22, 2023, the kingdom celebrated its second founding day with celebrations across the country and a four-day weekend.

Foundation Day was declared a national holiday in Saudi Arabia in 2022 after the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a royal decree marking the occasion.