Saudi Arabia: No limit on number of times pilgrims can perform Umrah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) said there is no maximum or minimum limit on the number of times for a piligrim to perform Umrah in the kingdom, local media reported.

“However, it is mandatory to comply with the directive to take an appointment for the specific time for performing the pilgrimage,” the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah said while replying to queries.

The ministry stressed the importance of adhering to guidelines for making an appointment to perform the pilgrimage.

The ministry said that whoever arrived in the Kingdom on a visit, tourist or work visa can perform Umrah.

The pilgrim can also change the means of transportation he used for his arrival while leaving the kingdom.

In January 2023, Saudi Arabia launched a stopover transit visa that allows the holder to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet’s Mosque, and attend various events across the kingdom. The four-day transit visa is valid for 90 days.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has unveiled a range of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country to perform the Umrah.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah for Muslims, which can be performed at any time of the year. It consists of performing rituals in the Masjid Al Haram. In other words, one performs Umrah to rid the soul of past sins.