Umrah pilgrims can arrive, depart through any airport in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: In an effort to facilitate Umrah pilgrims from across the world, the government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has allowed Umrah pilgrims to arrive and depart on scheduled flights through any international airport in the Kingdom.

In a circular issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Tuesday, February 14, all national and foreign airlines were instructed to allow Umrah passengers to arrive and depart on flight schedules through any international airport in the Kingdom.

The airlines have been warned to ensure compliance with government orders or else, prepare to face the consequences.

“Failure to comply with circulars issued by GACA is an explicit violation of Government’s orders. Legal procedures shall be initiated against violators who will be held responsible,” GACA stated.

Earlier, Umrah pilgrims only travelled from Jeddah and Madinah airports; but this move provides more freedom of choice for pilgrims.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah for Muslims, which can be performed at any time of the year. It consists of performing rituals in the Masjid Al Haram. In other words, one performs Umrah to rid the soul of past sins.