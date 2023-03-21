How many hours do Muslims fast around the world during Ramzan?

Ramzan is just around the corner. The holy month is expected to begin on Thursday, March 23 this year and more than a billion Muslims around the world will start observing a month-long fast during daylight hours.

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the holy month of fasting. It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.

Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is believed to be the month during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset and abstain from food and drink during this period.

Fasting requires abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual intercourse during daylight hours in order to gain greater ‘taqwa’ (God-consciousness).

However, the duration of the fasting hours varies, depending on which part of the world you live in. The duration varies anywhere between 12 hours to 18 hours.

Muslims living in Greenland, are expected to fast for longer hours —17 hours during the holy month.

In countries such as India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and much of the Middle East, Muslims will have to observe 14 hours of fasting per day.

In countries like New Zealand, Argentina, Brazil, and South Africa Muslims will have to fast for a shorter time which could range between 12-13 hours during the month.

Below is the average number of fasting hours in cities around the world. Actual fasting times and hours will vary by day as well as calculation methods;

Longest and shortest fast times for Ramzan 2023

Which cities have the longest fasting hours?

Nuuk, Greenland: 17 hours

Reykjavik, Iceland: 17 hours

Helsinki, Finland: 17 hours

Stockholm, Sweden: 17 hours

Glasgow, Scotland: 17 hours

Amsterdam, the Netherlands: 16 hours

Warsaw, Poland: 16 hours

London, UK: 16 hours

Astana, Kazakhstan: 16 hours

Brussels, Belgium: 16 hours

Paris, France: 15 hours

Zurich, Switzerland: 15 hours

Bucharest, Romania: 15 hours

Ottawa, Canada: 15 hours

Sofia, Bulgaria: 15 hours

Rome, Italy: 15 hours

Madrid, Spain: 15 hours

Sarajevo, Bosnia, and Herzegovina: 15 hours

Lisbon, Portugal: 14 hours

Athens, Greece: 14 hours

Beijing, China: 14 hours

Washington, DC, US: 14 hours

Pyongyang, North Korea: 14 hours

Ankara, Turkey: 14 hours

Rabat, Morocco: 14 hours

Tokyo, Japan: 14 hours

Islamabad, Pakistan: 14 hours

Kabul, Afghanistan: 14 hours

Tehran, Iran: 14 hours

Baghdad, Iraq: 14 hours

Beirut, Lebanon: 14 hours

Damascus, Syria: 14 hours

Cairo, Egypt: 14 hours

Jerusalem: 14 hours

Kuwait City, Kuwait: 14 hours

Gaza City, Palestine: 14 hours

New Delhi, India: 14 hours

Hong Kong: 14 hours

Dhaka, Bangladesh: 14 hours

Muscat, Oman: 14 hours

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 14 hours

Doha, Qatar: 14 hours

Dubai, UAE: 14 hours

Aden, Yemen: 14 hours

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: 13 hours

Dakar, Senegal: 13 hours

Abuja, Nigeria: 13 hours

Colombo, Sri Lanka: 13 hours

Bangkok, Thailand: 13 hours

Khartoum, Sudan: 13 hours

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 13 hours

Which cities have the shortest fasting hours?