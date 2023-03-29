Ramzan 2023: Karan Kundrra hosts Iftar party [Video]

Mumbai: Television’s heartthrob Karan Kundrra, who is currently shooting for ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’, hosted a lavish Iftar party on the sets of the show. Videos and pictures of the actor breaking fast with the cast and crew members are surfacing online. The actor’s thoughtful gesture is winning over the hearts of his fans and followers.

Karan decided to organize the Iftar party as a way to show solidarity with his Muslim colleagues and to celebrate the spirit of Ramzan. Check out the video below.

Reacting to his kind gesture, a fan wrote, “He is so lovely….never seen any actor actress from different religion doing this in tv series set.” “May god bless him eternally,” added another one. A third user commented, “He is the most humble person.”

Recently, Karan Kundrra was also praised his act of pausing a press conference where he asked the media to wait for two minutes until the Azaan, the Islamic call to prayer, was finished, and then resume the conference. This gesture by Karan was highly appreciated by his fans.