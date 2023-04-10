Ramzan 2023: Makkah’s Grand Mosque readies for Itikaf worshippers

Riyadh: The Grand Mosque in Makkah, has been readied to host Itikaf worshippers in the last ten days of the current holy month Ramzan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Abdullah Al Suli, the deputy chief of the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques for Guidance Affairs, has completed preparations to receive Muslims who have registered to perform the Islamic rituals of Itikaf or seclusion in the last ten days of Ramzan.

“Itikaf will not be allowed in other locations inside the mosque or its courtyards,” he said, without giving figures on the applicants eligible for Itikaf.

الرئاسة العامة تعلن اكتمال التجهيزات والاستعدادات لاستقبال المعتكفين والمعتكفات بالمسجد الحرام خلال العشر الأواخر من شهر رمضان المبارك https://t.co/T8WJVryJ1K#رئاسة_شؤون_الحرمين #من_الوصول_إلى_الحصول pic.twitter.com/HwdWdxEOLz — رئاسة شؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) April 7, 2023

The official added, “Itikaf in the Grand Mosque is carried out according to comprehensive plans through which human resources and equipment are harnessed to provide an integrated system of services that meet the needs of worshipers and worshipers during the month of Ramzan.”

E-registration of Itikaf applications has been completed and separate places have been designated at the mosques for the Itikaf worshippers.

The General Presidency opened registration for Itikaf on the first day of Ramzan, which began on March 23 and said that applications will be received until the permitted number of people wishing to perform Itikaf is registered.

About Itikaf

Many Muslims choose to spend the last ten days of Ramzan in Itikaf, where one focuses solely on worshipping God and refraining from getting involved in worldly affairs.

The Sunnah is to remain in the Itikaf for ten days, but at least one day and one night.