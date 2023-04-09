Saudi: Grand Mosque witnessed over 1 million pilgrims, worshippers on night of Ramzan 17

Riyadh: The Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukarramah has witnessed on the night of the 17th of Ramzan, Saturday, over one million Umrah pilgrims and worshipers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has prepared 5,000 regular vehicles and about 3,000 electric vehicles, and linked them through a transportation application— Naql.

In addition to employing 200 qualified Saudi supervisors to follow up on field work for 4,000 male and female workers.

The fieldwork included washing the Grand Mosque 10 times a day and preparing 7,000 bottles of Zamzam water, which are distributed to visitors through 800 workers.

In addition, 4,500 containers of Zamzam water were distributed throughout the Grand Mosque, consuming about 500,000 litres.