Ramzan 2023: Saudi provides quality services to over 1M Umrah pilgrims in a day

Riyadh: Amidst a surge in the numbers of Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque during Ramzan, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) was keen to provide its many qualitative services.

On Monday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the number of pilgrims and visitors reached 1,048,600 in a day.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to renovate 900-year-old Abu Inbeh mosque in Jeddah

The services provided to visitors of the Grand Mosque included the distribution of 59,520 Zamzam water bottles and 10,700 booklets and leaflets, in addition to digital awareness for 115,000 individuals, field awareness for 170,000 beneficiaries, and volunteer service for 240,896 beneficiaries.

As many as 6188 people benefited from the Ramzan exhibition held at the Grand Mosque and 2471 people were helped while performing the Tawaf.

To ensure sanitary conditions, 130,000 litres of disinfectants were used, 32,450 litres of carpet sterilizers, and 33,425 litres of surface sterilization, in addition to 5825 litres used by the robot for sterilization. In addition, 5975 litres of hand sanitisers and 5,765 litres of vital care sanitisers were made available.

Other services included distributing 2632 bracelets among younger visitors, providing social and humanitarian services to 81,601 beneficiaries, enabling 4850 individuals to benefit from services provided to the elderly and people with disabilities, and providing spatial guidance in different languages ​​to 1,01,679. beneficiaries, as well as placing 35,000 carpets in the Grand Mosque.