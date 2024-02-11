Ramzan 2024: Saudi Arabia ready to host worshippers at Prophet’s Mosque

Riyadh: With only a few weeks left for the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH/2024 to start, the authorities at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, announced the readiness to welcome a large number of worshippers and visitors.

The General Authority for Care of the Prophet’s Mosque recently conducted a workshop to review preparations for Ramzan in the lead-up to the month, Saudi daily Ajel reported.

More than 8.5 million Iftar meals and 2.5 million bottles of Zamzam water are expected to be distributed to mosque worshippers during the holy month.

In addition, the mosque is set to be installed with 18,000 Zamzam containers.

هيئة شؤون الحرمين:



The authorities also outlined a plan to increase services for operation, maintenance, and cleaning over 1,378 million square meters of the mosque’s courtyards and roof, with potential for 16,900 maintenance and service orders.

The workshop also discussed the implementation of guidance and counseling services during Ramzan, including intensifying these services to serve visitors, provide scientific lessons, and memorize the holy Quran.

After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa.

In Ramzan 2023, the Prophet’s Mosque received more than 280 million worshippers.