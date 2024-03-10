Ramzan 2024: Several countries announce first day of fasting

Several countries have announced Tuesday, March 12, as onset of the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024 based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Australia

The Grand Mufti of Australia, in cooperation with the Federal Council of Imams, the Australian Fatwa Council, and the Council of Fatwa and Sharia Arbitration, announced that Monday, March 11, marks the end of Sha’ban, and March 12 will be the first day of Ramzan.

مفتي أستراليا ومجلس الأئمة الفدرالي ومجلس الإفتاء الأسترالي ومجلس الفتوى والتحكيم الشرعي: يعلنون رسميا أن غدا الإثنين هو متمم شهر شعبان، وأن الثلاثاء 12 مارس أول أيام شهر رمضان المبارك في استراليا. pic.twitter.com/GWSsylpT9a — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) March 10, 2024

Indonesia

Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs declared March 12 as the first day of Ramzan, with Monday being Sha’ban 30.

نتائج جلسة الإثبات في وزارة الشؤون الدينية لجمهورية إندونيسيا قد قررت أن الأول من رمضان يصادف يوم الثاني عشر من مارس لعام 2024. ولم يتم رصد الهلال بنجاح في جميع نقاط المراقبة في إندونيسيا. pic.twitter.com/qHuWasLs1E — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) March 10, 2024

Brunei

Similarly, Brunei has also declared March 12 as the first day of Ramzan due to the inability to observe the crescent moon from various locations in the Sultanate.

سلطنة بروناي تعلن أن الثلاثاء 12 مارس غرة شهر رمضان المبارك نظرا لتعذر رؤية الهلال من عدة مواقع في السلطنة pic.twitter.com/eJrz1tOJUR — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) March 10, 2024

Malaysia

Malaysia has declared March 12 as the first day of Ramzan, stating that the crescent of the holy month was not visible.

ماليزيا تعلن تعذر رؤية الهلال وأن الثلاثاء 12 مارس غرة شهر رمضان المبارك pic.twitter.com/jnUNdhG7Ic — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) March 10, 2024

Singapore

The Mufti of Singapore has announced that Ramzan will commence in the country on March 12.

Philippines

As per media reports, the Bangsamoro Grand Mufti announced that the holy month would commence on March 12 due to the absence of a crescent moon on Sunday, March 10.

The International Astronomy Center (IAC) states that the Ramzan crescent cannot be observed in the Arab and Islamic world on Sunday, March 10, but can be observed on March 11.

Moon-sighting committees in the Arab world are set to convene today after Maghreb prayers to observe the crescent moon, marking the start of Ramzan.