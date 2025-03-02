Ramzan 2025: Fasting hours range from 11 to over 20 hours worldwide

The fasting hours during Ramzan 2025 differ significantly based on geographical location.

Some regions will experience extended fasting periods exceeding 20 hours, while others will fast for as little as 11 hours due to variations in daylight hours.

Longest, shortest fasting hours in Arab world

Among Arab countries, Algeria will have the longest fasting duration as Muslims will observe a fast of 16 hours and 44 minutes.

On the other hand, Somalia will experience the shortest fasting period at 13 hours.

Across most Arab nations, the fasting hours will normally range between 16 and 17 hours depending on their position relative to the equator.

Extreme fasting durations in northern regions during Ramzan 2025

Muslims in countries near the Arctic Circle, such as Sweden, Norway, and Finland, will experience some of the longest fasting hours often exceeding 20 hours.

As the Sun dips below the horizon only for a few minutes in Kiruna, Sweden, the fasting in the city will be longest in the world.

Nuuk, Greenland will experience fasting for nearly 20 hours due to the ‘midnight sun’ effect.

Iceland will have fasting durations of around 19 hours and 59 minutes. Finland will see 19 hours and 9 minutes of fasting.

High-latitude regions in Canada and Alaska will also observe some of the longest fasting periods worldwide.

Shorter fasting hours in southern hemisphere

Countries in the southern hemisphere will experience shorter fasting durations since daylight hours are comparatively less during this time of the year.

Brasilia, Brazil, Harare, Zimbabwe, and Islamabad, Pakistan will observe fasting for 12 to 13 hours.

Johannesburg and Cape Town (South Africa), Ciudad del Este (Paraguay), and Montevideo (Uruguay) will fast for 11 to 12 hours.

Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Christchurch, New Zealand, will have fasting durations of around 12 hours.

King Scott, Chile, will experience one of the shortest fasting periods, lasting between 11 and 12 hours.

Countries with longer fasting hours during Ramzan 2025

Sweden (Kiruna): 20 hours 30 minutes

Norway: 20 hours 30 minutes

Finland (Helsinki): 19 hours 9 minutes

Iceland (Reykjavik): 19 hours 59 minutes

Greenland (Nuuk): 20 hours

Canada (Ottawa): 16.5 hours

Algeria: 16 hours 44 minutes

Scotland (Glasgow): 16.5 hours

Switzerland (Zurich): 16.5 hours

Italy (Rome): 16.5 hours

Spain (Madrid): 16 hours

United Kingdom (London): 16 hours

France (Paris): 15.5 hours

Countries with the shortest fasting hours during Ramzan 2025

Brasilia, Brazil: 12-13 hours

Harare, Zimbabwe: 12-13 hours

Islamabad, Pakistan: 12-13 hours

Johannesburg, South Africa: 11-12 hours

Montevideo, Uruguay: 11-12 hours

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 12 hours

Christchurch, New Zealand: 12 hours

Dubai, UAE: 13 hours

New Delhi, India: 12.5 hours

Jakarta, Indonesia: 12.5 hours

Madina, Saudi Arabia: 13 hours

New York, USA: 13 hours (approx)

Istanbul, Turkey: 13 hours (approx)

Why do fasting hours differ?

The variations in Ramzan fasting hours occur due to geographical positioning.

Countries closer to the equator experience consistent daylight hours. However, those near the poles face extreme variations.

The variations result in significantly longer or shorter fasting durations.