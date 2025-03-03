Ramzan 2025: Gauahar Khan shares funny reel on 1st Roza – Watch

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan never fails to keep her Instagram family entertained. Known for her fun and relatable content, she is back with yet another hilarious reel to mark the beginning of Ramzan 2025.

As Ramzan began in India on March 2, Gauahar, like every year, is observing fasts and sharing glimpses of her journey with fans. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to wish everyone “Ramzan Mubarak” with a fun reel featuring her husband, Zaid Darbar.

The clip perfectly captures the struggle of fasting on the first day, with Zaid hilariously failing to recall the names of months and weekdays. The video had the text, “POV: Jab pehla Roza lag jaaye”, making it super relatable for many.

Sharing the reel, the couple wrote, “Ramadan Mubarak! Khushiyaan, hasi, barqat, ibaadat – sabhi ke liye. Ameen.”

Fans and celebrities couldn’t stop laughing at the video, with many commenting on how much they love Gauahar’s Ramzan content every year. Her fun take on fasting struggles has once again won hearts on social media!