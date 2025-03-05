Ramzan 2025: Restaurants hike Haleem prices

Hyderabad: Hyderabad restaurants have increased the prices of Haleem this Ramzan by 7-10 percent.

The rise in prices can be attributed to the increase in the prices of spices and mutton.

Hotel Nayab increased the price of Haleem from Rs 250 last year to Rs 270 this year. On the other hand, Subhan increased it from Rs 260 last year to Rs 270 this year.

This Ramzan, too, restaurants in Hyderabad are seeing more demand for Haleem offline compared to online platforms. However, they said there is also a significant demand from online platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.