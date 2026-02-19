There was a time when iftar in Hyderabad meant spreading out the red dastarkhwan, praying together before breaking the fast and passing around plates of fruit chaat and dahi vada as the siren echoed through the evening air. Today, in many parts of the city, that same iftar arrives in a cardboard box, sealed, labelled, and delivered at your doorstep.

Over the past few years, iftar boxes have emerged as a seasonal business category for many restaurants in Hyderabad. From new eateries to established names, vendors are curating fixed menus as a response to growing demand for ready-to-serve iftar spreads.

Ramzan 2026 also brought forward several food spots that are offering specially curated iftar boxes across Hyderabad. From neighbourhood names in Tolichowki and Mehdipatnam to eateries in Jubilee Hills and Gachibowli, pre-packed iftar boxes have become a visible part of the city’s Ramzan food scene. Siasat.com has curated a list of 8 places that are serving unique iftar boxes this season. Here is a look at what they are offering!

1. Levant Restaurant

Hyderabad’s popular Mediterranean food spot, Levant, has introduced its Limited Edition Iftar Box, which includes kabsa rice, quarter grilled chicken, 3 dates, a banana and a water bottle. It is available for takeaway and also on Swiggy and Zomato.

Price- Rs. 285

2. Coal Spark

While Coalspark has not brought back its biggest Iftar box, its Iftar Feast Kit looks equally appealing. The kit includes dates, cut fruits, snacks, kizhi paratha, Hyderabadi haleem, mutton mandi, pulpy grape juice, sweets and coal dip. It is available for pre-order and also on Zomato.

Price- Rs. 499

3. Biryani Souq

Cloud Kitchen Biryani Souq has introduced two variations. The Iftar Gift Box includes chicken biryani, mutton haleem, dates, cut fruits, qubani ka meetha and juice. The Iftar Haleem Combo Box includes boneless haleem, zafrani dum biryani, dates, cut fruits, and qubani ka meetha. It is available on Zomato.

Price- Iftar Gift Box is Rs. 950, and Iftar Haleem Combo Box is Rs. 390

4. Seasons Xprs

Similar to Levant, Seasons Xprs’ Iftar Box includes kabsa rice, quarter grilled chicken, 3 dates, a banana and a water bottle. It is available for takeaway and also on Swiggy and Zomato.

Price- Rs. 285

5. Moyaaah

While it is known for its burgers, Moyaaah too has entered the iftar box scene. Their Iftar Platter includes haleem poppers, tenderloin sambo, Arabian sumac salad, chicken chimichanga, brownie, dates and a pink lemonade. It is available on Swiggy and Zomato.

Price- Rs. 399

6. Tosh-e-Daan

Just like last year, Tosh-e-Daan continues to be a big name in the iftar box category. Their box includes mutton haleem, mutton lukhmi, chicken 65, dahi wade, dates and fresh fruits. It is available for pickup and on Zomato.

Price- Rs. 650

7. Shawafel

Popular shawarma joint, Shawafel, has brought back its iconic Feast Bucket, which made waves last Ramzan. The bucket includes Arabian shawarma, hummus, falafel, tum (garlic sauce), fries and a bun. It has also introduced an Iftar Platter, which includes its signature chicken shawarma, falafel with hummus, cheese samosas, chicken over saffron rice, watermelon and feta cheese salad, and fresh laban. It is available for takeaway and also on Swiggy and Zomato.

Price- Feast Bucket is for Rs. 870 and Iftar Platter is for Rs. 450

8. Barbeque Nation

Barbeque Nation has introduced several iftar boxes. One standout is the Premium Iftar Feast, which includes 3 pieces of chicken tikka, haleem, butter chicken, dal makhani, chicken biryani, raita, angoori gulab jamun, 4 dates and paratha. It is available for order on Zomato.

Price- Rs. 579 onwards

Where will you order from for the first iftar of Ramzan 2026?