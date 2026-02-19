Ramzan 2026: Fasting hours across the world show wide variation

The fasting hours during Ramzan 2026 differ significantly based on geographical location.

Some regions will experience fasting periods of nearly 15 hours, while others will fast for as little as under 12 hours due to variations in daylight hours.

Longest, shortest fasting hours

Globally, New Zealand will have the longest fasting duration as Muslims will observe a fast of 14 hours and 50 minutes.

On the other hand, Finland will experience the shortest fasting period at 11 hours and 53 minutes.

Extreme fasting durations will be witnessed in southern regions during Ramzan 2026.

After New Zealand, the second highest fasting hours of 14 hours and 13 minutes will be in South Africa.

Following South Africa, it will be Brazil (13 hours and 47 minutes), Indonesia (13 hours and 28 minutes), and Kenya (13 hours and 19 minutes).

In India, the fasting duration is 12 hours and 52 minutes, whereas in Saudi Arabia, it is 12 hours and 42 minutes.

Following is the list of some countries with fasting hours during Ramzan 2026.

New Zealand (14 hours and 50 minutes) South Africa (14 hours and 13 minutes) Brazil (13 hours and 47 minutes) Indonesia (13 hours and 28 minutes) Kenya (13 hours and 19 minutes) India (12 hours and 52 minutes) Saudi Arabia (12 hours and 42 minutes) Pakistan (12 hours and 30 minutes) Japan (12 hours and 27 minutes) Turkiye (12 hours and 23 minutes) Spain (12 hours and 23 minutes) United States (12 hours and 25 minutes) United Kingdom (12 hours and 8 minutes) Russia (12 hours) Finland (11 hours and 53 minutes)

Why do fasting hours differ during Ramzan 2026?

The variations in Ramzan fasting hours occur due to geographical positioning.

Countries closer to the equator experience consistent daylight hours. However, those near the poles face extreme variations.

These variations result in significantly longer or shorter fasting hours.