If you are a true Hyderabadi, you know that the first spoonful of the season’s first haleem hits different. You might also know that it comes after a long wait – a whole year of craving and dreaming about the slow-cooked stew, ghee chilling on top with birista and nuts. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that even biryani doesn’t stand a chance in the city when haleem walks in.

And well, it has walked in. Hyderabad can now collectively exhale as the first batches of haleem have already started making their way out of deghs. Nearly two weeks ahead of Ramzan, select restaurants across the city have started serving the special dish, marking the soft start of the season. Ramzan this year is expected to begin on February 17 in India depending on the sighting of the moon

Where to find Ramzan 2026’s first haleem in Hyderabad

Haleem lovers can rejoice as Hyderabad’s popular Cafe 555 is among the first to start serving the seasonal favourite. Starting today, the dish will be available to the public at their Masab Tank outlet. Famous for its fusion haleem, Cafe 555 takes indulgence to the next level with different toppings like chicken 65, nalli ghosht, talawa ghosht, boiled egg or cream. Its special variations, including mutton and richly spiced options, draw crowds looking for both tradition and indulgence as Ramzan approaches.

Just a short distance away,Sarvi Restaurant is another early starter that will start serving haleem from today (February 3) 4 pm onwards. A favourite for decades, Sarvi’s haleem is praised for its balanced spices and classic Irani flavours, often served with boiled egg, cream and fried cashews that enhance the dish’s richness.

Notably, Pista House has already rolled out its much-anticipated haleem at the ongoing Numaish exhibition. Known for turning haleem into a mass favourite over the years, the brand is serving the dish at its Numaish stall right now and will continue to do so until February 15. For many visitors, a bowl of Pista House haleem has already become part of their Numaish routine, offering an early taste of the season and reaffirming the brand’s strong association with Hyderabad’s Ramzan food culture.



