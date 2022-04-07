Ramzan gift packets ready for distribution in Peddapalli

Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 7th April 2022 9:46 am IST
Peddapalli: The district additional collector Peddapalli Lakshmi Narayana said that the Ramzan gift packets from the state government are ready to be distributed among poor Muslim families. “Our district has been allocated 5000 gift packets,” Narayanan said.

Narayanan held a meeting in his office with the Muslim scholars.   He informed that 1500 Ramzan gift packets were allocated for Peddapalli and 1500 packets for Manthani Assembly Constituency and 2000 packets for Ramagundam Assembly Constituency.

Narayanan instructed the minority officials to coordinate with the officials of mosques to prepare a list of the beneficiaries with transparency.

He also instructed the concerned officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity and water supply to the mosques during the month of Ramadan.

The meeting was attended by the district officials for Minority Welfare Department Mohammed Meraj Mahmood,  Venkateswara Rao of the electricity department, Ramagundam Tehsildar Ramesh, Peddapalli Tahsildar Shrinivas, and other concerned officials. 

