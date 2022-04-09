Ramzan: Gujarat temple invites Muslims for Iftar

The Varanda Vir Maharaj Mandir located in the Dalvana district of Gujarat on Friday opened its doors to Muslims for them to offer Maghrib Namaaz and also to break fast during the month of Ramzan.

About 100 Muslim residents of the Banaskantha village were invited to the 1,200-year-old temple which holds great social and religious significance for the people of Dalvana. “The temple has been open to Muslims for the first time in its history,” Pankaj Thakar who is the temple’s priest, said to The Indian express.

Thakar further said, “This year, the temple trust and gram panchayat decided to invite the fasting Muslims (rozedars) to break their fast. We have arranged for five to six types of fruits, dates, and sharbat for over 100 Muslim rozedars of our village. I personally welcomed the Maulana sahib of our local mosque today.”

The invitees who took part in the iftar expressed gratitude to the temple management for the arrangements made for the evening.

As per the 2011 Census, 2,500 people reside in Dalwana which is dominated by Rajput, Patel, Prajapati, Devipujak, and Muslim communities. There are about 50 Muslim families in the district, largely engaged in farming and business.