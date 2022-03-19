Ramzan nearing! 10 much-hyped Haleem spots in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One of the most-awaited and joyous seasons of the year, the holy month of Ramzan is around the corner. In India, it is expected to begin on April 2 and end on May 2 (dates may vary). Apart from fasting and prayers, this month-long celebrations is also about eating (feastings) and shopping.

And now, when we speak about food during Ramzan, Hyderabad, with no doubt, is known to serve the best delicacies — from haleem to biryanis, and kebabs to sweets. Among all Iftar items, one most common word which is heard all across the city throughout this month is ‘Haleem’ and people just crave for it everyday.

What exactly is Haleem?

This lip-smacking and mouth-watering unique textured dish is prepared by using mutton or chicken that is pounded, mixed with a load of dry fruits and spices and cooked on the Bhatti in a large vessel. Forget about diet when you think of having haleem, Credits? A lot of ghee and oil! Drooling already, aren’t you?

We are quite sure most of you would have already tasted haleem and if you want to try the best of all, here we have got you the list of 5 much-hyped spots in Hyderabad which are usually crowded during or post Iftar. Check them out below.

1. Pista House

2. Shah Ghouse Cafe

3. Sarvi

4. Nayaab Hotel

5. Peshawar

6. Chichas

7. Mehfil

8. Cafe 555

9. Shadab

10. Cafe Bahar

Which is your favourite spot among the above? Which restaurant, according to you, offers the best authentic taste of Hyderabadi haleem? Do tell us in the comments section below.