Ramzan shopping activities at peak near Charminar

Hyderabad: With the beginning of the last 10 days of Ramadan, Charminar and its surrounding areas are abuzz with shopping activities.

Thousands of people crowd the area from the city and nearby districts for Eid shopping. The old city from Charminar to Madina building has been a favorite place for Ramzan shoppers from the poor, middle class, and rich people. These shoppers get all their clothing and other requirements at discount rates.

By evening the traffic police ban the entry of vehicles in the area. Only pedestrians are allowed in the area.

In addition to shopkeepers, thousands of footpath traders display their merchandise for sale.

The areas adjoining Charminar such as Lal Bazar and Khilwat have also become centers of commercial activities. Shops remain open till the wee hours in Diwan Devdi and Patel markets.

An aerial view of the area will show the presence of thousands of people, men, women, and children busy shopping till “Sehri”.

According to the shopkeepers, people not only from Telangana and its district but also from the neighboring states come to the old city for shopping.

The shops and other trading establishments in the old city are permitted to remain open for 24 hours during Ramadan.

Lalbazar and Khilwat areas become favorite places for ladies shopping where readymade dresses, cosmetics and beauty products are available at reasonable prices. Patel market and Diwan Devdi are places for children’s dresses. Gulzar House and Ladbazar are famous for jewelry and bangle shops.

Madina building and areas adjoining Naya Pul are famous for shoes, Kolhapuri and Salim Shahi chappals.

The restaurants in the area also arrange delicious dishes for Sehri. Some of these dishes include Pathar Ka Gosht, Kabab Masala, Gosh Khichdi, Bagara khana dalcha, Bheja Fry, Gurda Bhaji and other Special dishes.