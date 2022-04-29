Ramzan: Thousands to gather at Hyderabad’s Makkah Masjid for Jumat ul Vida

Hyderabad: A pious atmosphere can be seen near the historic Makkah Masjid near Charminar in Hyderabad as thousands started gathering to attend the congregational Jumat ul Vida (last Friday of Ramzan afternoon prayers) here.

The prayers are being held after a gap of two years due to Covid restrictions in the state.

Dressed in traditional attire, people of all ages can be seen getting inside the vast Makkah Masjid complex from all the three entrance doors – two facing the Charminar Unani Hospital and the other one from the Laad Bazaar bangle market side. Around 10,000 people can gather at the Mecca Masjid while another 15,000 more sit outside the mosque.

The Minority Welfare Department made arrangements by furnishing the Makkah Masjid with carpets and erecting tents to shelter the public from heat. A few good Samaritans also erected tents on their own for ‘sawab’ (good deed) purposes.

As a practice, people attend the prayers at the biggest mosque on Jumat ul Vida and in Hyderabad, those from the city visit Makkah Masjid. Also, Muslims from far nearby districts come to attend the last Friday prayers at the Mecca Masjid.

In Secunderabad, people visit the Jamia Masjid in Secunderabad where again around 12,000 people attend.

As the time for prayers nears several youngsters holding a bottle of ‘attar’ (perfume) stand on the routes leading to the mosque and rub it on the hand of those heading to the ‘namaz’. In a few places, some voluntary groups made arrangements for ablution by providing water camps.

Maulana Hafeez Rizwan Qureshi will be leading the prayers at the mosque at 1.15 p.m.

Meanwhile, the traffic police asked people attending the prayers to park their vehicles at the Charminar bus stand, Khilwat Old Pension Payment office, Khilwat playground, Mufeed ul Anam school at Alijah Kotla Road, Gulzar Function Hall at Etebar Chowk, and Charminar Unani Hospital.

After the prayers, All India Majlis e- Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be speak in connection with the Youmul Quran program.