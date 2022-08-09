Rana Daggubati deletes all of his Instagram posts, here’s why

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati often took to his Instagram to share glimpses of his personal and professional life which had kept his fans hooked. However, now in a shocking move, he has deleted all of his Instagram posts and has left his handle completely blank.

This has left the fans shocked as Rana celebrated his second wedding anniversary with his wife Miheeka Bajaj yesterday and this move on his behalf was totally unprecedented.

On August 5, Rana Daggubati had taken to Twitter to announce his sabbatical from social media. He had written, “Work in progress! Taking a social media sabbatical. See you at the movies, Bigger. Better. Stronger, lots of love to all of you.”

Meanwhile, Miheeka took to her Instagram to wish Rana Daggubati on their second anniversary and dropped several unseen pictures.

Have a look here:

On the professional front, Rana Daggubati was last seen in Virata Parvam, and although it was a commercial failure with only collecting 12 crores at the box office, he got a lot of acclaim for his acting talent. He was also seen in Bheemla Nayak alongside Pawan Kalyan which was a blockbuster hit.