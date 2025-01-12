Rana Daggubati, family booked for theft, cheating in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati, his father Venkatesh, brother Abhiram and uncle D Suresh Babu have been booked for cheating and theft in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 11.

The case pertains to the demolition of Deccan Kitchen Hotel in 2014. It was demolished even after the Telangana High Court directed it not to.

Following the gross violation of the High Court’s order, a Nampally civil court ordered a case to be registered against the Daggubati family and directed the Filmnagar police to conduct an investigation.

Following the court’s orders, the police registered an FIR on Saturday under Sections 448, 452, 458 r/w 420 of the Indian Penal Code for trespassing.

Background of the case

The case dates back to 2014 when Pramod Kumar, a businessman, alleged that Rana Daggubati and his family were pressuring him to vacate his land.

According to a complaint lodged by Kumar, the disputed land in Shaikpet was leased out to him in 2014 by Suresh Babu. When the lease ended, Suresh Babu allegedly decided to sell the property to him for Rs 18 crore and a deal was struck.

Kumar claims that while he made a payment of Rs 5 crore towards the deal, Suresh Babu did not bother to complete the sale and registration processes. The complainant alleged that before the matter could be resolved, Suresh Babu transferred the property to his son’s name.

The third additional chief metropolitan magistrate court at Nampally issued a summon to the actor’s family in this matter.