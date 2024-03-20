Rana Daggubati loves 'Haleem from Pista House, Sehri food at...'

Ramzan has arrived, and in Hyderabad, the talk of the town is all about one thing – food. The air fills with the tantalizing aroma of Haleem, and the streets buzz with excitement. From the iconic Sehri combination of ‘Khichdi Khatta Kheema’ to the mouthwatering Hyderabadi Iftar meals featuring kebabs, desserts, and more, the city becomes a food lover’s paradise during Ramzan.

Celebrities, too, indulge in the culinary delights of the holy month. As Ramzan is underway, we got our hands on an old interview of Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati, where he shared insights into his favorite spots for Haleem, Biryani, and Sehri food in Hyderabad.

In a conversation with TOI back in 2017, Rana Daggubati expressed his fondness for savoring authentic Hyderabadi cuisine during Ramzan, particularly from the Old City, renowned for its traditional fare.

“Food is my big connect to Old City and I discovered the culture and history of the city by exploring food joints. If I am in the city during Ramzan, I come here almost every night,” shared Rana Daggubati.

There’s hardly a dish or a hidden gem food joint in the Old City that Rana hasn’t tried yet. Whether it’s nalli nahari, paya, haleem, biryani or kebabs, he knows where to find the best.

“I drive straight to the Charminar area. I first land up at Shahran, where the sheekh kebab, roti and peanut chutney are unparalleled. I then head to either Pista House or Shah Ghouse for haleem before halting at Shadab for biryani, he adds. What’s a Ramzan meal without some dessert? It ends with a visit to Matwale Doodh Ghar for lassi or faluda and before heading home, one last pit stop at a sweet shop closes it, ” the Baahubali actor further shared.

Sometimes, when Rana Daggubati is filming until the late hours, he takes a drive to Charminar for Sehri during the early morning. His breakfast at that hour typically consists of roti, bheja (brain), and gurda. Ofcourse, Shadab, one of the most popular food joints in Hyderabad is Rana’s favourite Sehri spot.

Joining Rana Daggubati in these culinary adventures are fellow actors Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, who have also savored the delights of Hyderabad’s Haleem during nighttime excursions in the city.

“Often, I return with plenty of packed food for my mother and uncle (Venkatesh). I’ve lost count of the number of people I’ve introduced to haleem and other delicacies. While Ram Charan and Allu Arjun have accompanied me to these places, I believe none are as adventurous with food as I am. I need my nightly dose of culinary ecstasy,” Rana exclaimed.

