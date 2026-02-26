Ramzan is underway, and the streets of Hyderabad are already filled with the aroma of slow-cooked, ghee-rich haleem that leaves food lovers drooling. Its appeal is so strong that even actors give up their strict diets to indulge in the seasonal delicacy.

But do you know which celebrity-approved haleem spots in Hyderabad you can try this Ramzan? Many Tollywood stars, including Jr NTR, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Nani, Ravi Teja, and Samantha, eagerly look forward to this dish every Ramzan.

While fitness enthusiasts like Jr NTR and Ravi Teja treat haleem as their cheat meal, foodies such as Prabhas and Samantha simply cannot resist its rich flavours.

Telugu actors’ favourite haleem spots in Hyderabad

1. Prabhas

Prabhas

Favourite spot: Grill 9

When expressed: In April 2022, the actor gave a public thumbs-up to the restaurant’s popular “Baahubali Haleem,” which remains a top pick in celebrity food circles.

2. Naga Chaitanya

Favourite spots: Pista House and Cafe 555

When expressed: He was spotted at Cafe 555 in March 2023 and is reportedly a regular at Pista House during Ramzan.

3. Rana Daggubati

Favourite spots: Pista House and Hotel Shadab

When expressed: In a food-trail interview revisited in 2025–26, he revealed that he explores Old City joints almost every night during Ramzan.

4. Rakul Preet Singh

Favourite spot: Old City outlets (especially for mutton haleem and nalli)

When expressed: She once said it took her three seasons to develop a taste for haleem’s texture, but once she did, she became hooked and now packs boxes to take home.

5. Vijay Deverakonda

Favourite spot: Popular Hyderabadi haleem joints across city

When expressed: In June 2017, he joked about failing to resist haleem despite being on a strict diet. He even remarked that if Hyderabad were a country, “haleem and biryani would be our national dishes.”

With Ramzan in full swing, Hyderabad’s iconic haleem joints are once again drawing crowds and not just from food lovers, but also from Tollywood’s biggest stars who swear by the city’s legendary dish.