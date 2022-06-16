Ranbir accused of hurting Hindu sentiments; #BoycottBrahmastra trends

Mumbai: Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra has been one of the most awaited films of the year. The pan-India movie is all set to hit the screens on September 9, 2022. The sci-fi fantasy drama’s star cast include — Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The newly-wedded couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen for the first time.

Hashtag “Boycott Brahmastra” has been on Twitter ever since the makers dropped the movie’s trailer on Wednesday. Several netizens pointed out that Ranbir is seen wearing shoes while entering the temple. People have been calling out the makers for allegedly making fun of Hindu sentiments. Snippets from the trailer featuring Ranbir with shoes are being shared on micro-blogging site. Here’s how fans are reacting.

Why he Is entering Temple with shoes #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/YJGyauTD1z — Shashikanth Reddy (@Shashi26214076) June 15, 2022

Entering Temple 🚩with shoes 😟 Bollywood never misses a chance to hurt the sentiments towards Sanatana Dharma #Hinduism

Jago Hindu Indian Hindus#BoycottBollywood #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/JiRMeo5jFD — Sima Thapa (@Sima_Thapa_1) June 16, 2022

Brahmastra trailer has been receiving mixed reactions from audiences. While several netizens are slamming and boycotting the movie, movie buffs are all in love with the trailer. Many of them have taken Twitter handles to show love and support to the makers.

Such grand visuals are never seen before in India cinema.. The Lord Hanuman shot is absolutely OUTSTANDING.. We dont have even 20% budget what Hollywood has still Ayan mukerjee has achieved something surreal on VFX front.. Support it- #Brahmastra #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/0t3Rf8ttKX — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 15, 2022

He absolutely killed it in the trailer ! It feels like a magical performance from @iamnagarjuna ❤️🔥🧿 #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/iluuAuFTR7 — sagar (@alianator07) June 15, 2022

I fucking love the brahmastra trailer!!! pic.twitter.com/t11PdcBMpV — Sup |🥂|📚| (@GumSumChandni) June 15, 2022

The much-awaited trailer of Brahmastra was released on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram account, Alia shared has the clip and wrote, “A piece of our hearts – Brahmāstra. See you on 09.09.2022💥”.