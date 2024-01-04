Ranbir dons cop look, hints at his collaboration with Rohit Shetty

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to impress his audience.

On Wednesday, images of Ranbir surfaced online and interestingly he was seen sporting a cop look.

In one of the pictures, he was seen sitting on a chair waiting for a shot.

His pictures with director Rohit Shetty also went viral. One photo saw Ranbir doing a fist bump with Rohit Shetty, who is best known for creating cop dramas like Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

The particular images left fans excited. They are now eager to see what Ranbir and Rohit Shetty have in store for them.

“Bhai!! which multiverse of madness is this?” a fan quipped.

“Wow…two great minds together,” another one commented.

“We want to see Ranbir in Rohit’s cop universe,” an Instagram user wrote.

Seems like the duo has collaborated for an ad. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is basking in the success of ‘Animal’. It is one of the most successful films of 2023. Released on December 1, the film left many fans excited as it had a post credits scene, teasing a sequel titled ‘Animal Park’, in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty is all set to make his digital debut with web series ‘Indian Police Force’. On January 19, his web show ‘Indian Police Force’ will be out on Prime Video. The series is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

As per a statement, the series is a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

Excited about the show, Rohit earlier said, “Indian Police Force is integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide.”

Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo will also be seen in pivotal roles in ‘Indian Police Force’.