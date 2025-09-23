Ranbir Kapoor and Aryan Khan land in big trouble

Hyderabad: The Ba**ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, recently premiered on Netflix with a grand launch. The satirical action-comedy has been praised by critics and audiences alike for its fresh storytelling and bold humor. The seven-episode series features several Bollywood stars in cameo appearances, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and many others.

The Controversial Scene

Despite the positive response, one particular scene has now stirred controversy. In episode 7, Ranbir Kapoor makes a cameo appearance alongside Karan Johar. During the sequence, Kapoor casually asks Anya Singh’s character for a vape, takes a puff, and continues the conversation. While the scene was brief and lighthearted, it has triggered legal scrutiny because it showed the use of a banned e-cigarette without any statutory warning.

NHRC Complaint and Action

A complaint filed by Vinay Joshi from the Legal Rights Observatory alleged that the series promoted e-cigarettes, which are banned in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took note of the complaint and has issued notices to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo reportedly stated that the police have been asked to register an FIR against Ranbir Kapoor, the production company, and Netflix. The commission has also urged authorities to identify and take action against manufacturers and sellers of e-cigarettes while directing the ministry to prohibit such content on OTT platforms.