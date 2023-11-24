Ranbir Kapoor calls Animal ‘adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor along with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga arrived at the trailer launch of their action thriller film ‘Animal’ in New Delhi.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir’s character has turned into a fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.

Ranbir’s character is protective and obsessive about his father’s love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

While talking to the media at the trailer launch of ‘Animal’ Ranbir quipped about the film’s long duration and the theme of bond between a father and son and said, “This is an adult-rated Khushi Kabhi Kabhie Gham.”

The ‘Brahmastra’ actor also revealed that despite the role being so violent, he always used to detach from his character after the shoot is wrapped and said, “I am a detached person. I never take my character home. It’s not fair for my loved ones. Agar main agar jaake is inssan ki trh act karta toh meri biwi mujhe maarti.”

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

The trailer also reveals that Rashmika Mandanna will be Ranbir’s love interest while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film, who makes a stylish yet menacing appearance in the trailer.

‘Animal’ is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

‘Animal’ will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film ‘Sam Bahadur’.