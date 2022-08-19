Ranbir Kapoor draws flak for fat-shaming pregnant Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Bollywood IT couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in the headlines for their upcoming film Brahmastra which will release in theatres on September 9. While, they haven’t started the promotion of the film yet, they have been creating a lot of hype through social media.

Amid all, a video of the couple has gone viral where the Shamshera actor is seen mocking his pregnant wife Alia’s weight gain. The video has not sat well with the netizens.

Scroll ahead to know all the details.

Yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji had a live session on Youtube as an after-party celebration. In the session, Ranbir talked about why they are not promoting movies in the way they do for other movies. Alia chimes in and says, “Hum log karenge, we will be everywhere, the question is why we are not phailoed and marketing the film everywhere” but Ranbir interrupts and says, “Well, I can see somebody has phailoed,” as a joke. Alia Bhatt also looked shocked at the comment.

Fans are upset over his statement and have slammed Ranbir by calling him insensitive. Following the backlash, the video has now been deleted from Sony Music India’s official YouTube channel.

Have a look at the video here:

One of the Reddit users commented, ” Tht was mean to say tht in public or private to his pregnant wife.” While another said, “That was supremely cringy and disgusting”.

One more comment said, “Eh, it isn’t even a good joke. Most women already have a hard time accepting the changes pregnancy brings to their bodies, joking about it is just insensitive.”

Another user added, “Ayan cringed hard on that joke.”